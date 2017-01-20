Fatal final words: Driver habits stud...

Fatal final words: Driver habits study shows most common texts before crash

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Digital Trends

There's something you can do so friends and family won't feel pressured to return text messages while driving. Every day distracted driving factors in more than eight fatalities and almost 1,200 injuries in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Trends.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's Military Will Be In Syria For At Least... Wed just a guy i knew 2
Volvo Vcads 88890180 PTT software Free download (Jan '16) Jan 25 almassite 32
News Fast & Furious But With The Little Rascals Jan 24 ERIC 12
Craiglist/eBay scam (Mar '12) Jan 24 Cbridges19 173
News Trump's NAFTA revamp may hinge on partners' wil... Jan 24 vs TPP 1
News A Better Battery? A Survey of What Might Come a... Jan 19 Solarman 1
News Chevy Volt leapfrogs Toyota's Prius (Nov '10) Jan 18 glasspilot 11,771
OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15) Jan 17 pisty10 28
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,359 • Total comments across all topics: 278,329,323

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC