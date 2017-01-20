Fatal final words: Driver habits study shows most common texts before crash
There's something you can do so friends and family won't feel pressured to return text messages while driving. Every day distracted driving factors in more than eight fatalities and almost 1,200 injuries in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Trends.
Comments
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's Military Will Be In Syria For At Least...
|Wed
|just a guy i knew
|2
|Volvo Vcads 88890180 PTT software Free download (Jan '16)
|Jan 25
|almassite
|32
|Fast & Furious But With The Little Rascals
|Jan 24
|ERIC
|12
|Craiglist/eBay scam (Mar '12)
|Jan 24
|Cbridges19
|173
|Trump's NAFTA revamp may hinge on partners' wil...
|Jan 24
|vs TPP
|1
|A Better Battery? A Survey of What Might Come a...
|Jan 19
|Solarman
|1
|Chevy Volt leapfrogs Toyota's Prius (Nov '10)
|Jan 18
|glasspilot
|11,771
|OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15)
|Jan 17
|pisty10
|28
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC