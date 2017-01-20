Faraday Future's CES prototype only n...

Faraday Future's CES prototype only netted 60 pre-orders

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

The FF91's auto-parking feature wasn't the only thing that failed to launch during the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show. Despite an initial report of 64,000 reservations being placed for Faraday Future's first production-bound vehicle during the show earlier this month, only 60 people who signed up for the all-electric crossover actually put down the necessary $5,000 deposit to secure one.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Craiglist/eBay scam (Mar '12) 1 hr Cbridges19 173
News Trump's NAFTA revamp may hinge on partners' wil... 1 hr vs TPP 1
News Russia's Military Will Be In Syria For At Least... Jan 21 RUSSIAs VIETNAM 1
News Fast & Furious But With The Little Rascals Jan 20 ERIC 11
News A Better Battery? A Survey of What Might Come a... Jan 19 Solarman 1
News Chevy Volt leapfrogs Toyota's Prius (Nov '10) Jan 18 glasspilot 11,771
News Chevrolet Cobalt under investigation for power-... (Feb '10) Jan 17 Babygirl 61
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,771 • Total comments across all topics: 278,201,619

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC