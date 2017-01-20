Faraday Future's CES prototype only netted 60 pre-orders

The FF91's auto-parking feature wasn't the only thing that failed to launch during the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show. Despite an initial report of 64,000 reservations being placed for Faraday Future's first production-bound vehicle during the show earlier this month, only 60 people who signed up for the all-electric crossover actually put down the necessary $5,000 deposit to secure one.

