Faraday Future's CES prototype only netted 60 pre-orders
The FF91's auto-parking feature wasn't the only thing that failed to launch during the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show. Despite an initial report of 64,000 reservations being placed for Faraday Future's first production-bound vehicle during the show earlier this month, only 60 people who signed up for the all-electric crossover actually put down the necessary $5,000 deposit to secure one.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Craiglist/eBay scam (Mar '12)
|1 hr
|Cbridges19
|173
|Trump's NAFTA revamp may hinge on partners' wil...
|1 hr
|vs TPP
|1
|Russia's Military Will Be In Syria For At Least...
|Jan 21
|RUSSIAs VIETNAM
|1
|Fast & Furious But With The Little Rascals
|Jan 20
|ERIC
|11
|A Better Battery? A Survey of What Might Come a...
|Jan 19
|Solarman
|1
|Chevy Volt leapfrogs Toyota's Prius (Nov '10)
|Jan 18
|glasspilot
|11,771
|Chevrolet Cobalt under investigation for power-... (Feb '10)
|Jan 17
|Babygirl
|61
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC