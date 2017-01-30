Failed Boston Grand Prix CEO Claims H...

Failed Boston Grand Prix CEO Claims He Was Subject To Extortion, FBI Wiretaps

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Jalopnik

An investigation into the failed attempt at bringing IndyCar to Boston dropped a majority of the blame and a lot of the financial burden on Boston Grand Prix CEO John Casey back in July. Casey-who is managing his own defense in court, which always ends well-is now claiming he was subjected to extortion and FBI wiretapping.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
'02 Pathfinder, crank - no start.. No spark! ... (Apr '08) 3 hr dennis 9
Volvo Vcads 88890180 PTT software Free download (Jan '16) 6 hr company 34
Craiglist/eBay scam (Mar '12) 15 hr Chrisry 174
News Chevy touts Bolt as special, but not weird 17 hr Holy Silicon Wafer 1
DAF VCI Lite (V1) Fully Replace DAF VCI 560 DAF... Mon babour 3
Help with 2002 Honda Odyssey radio code (Oct '07) Sat Victor Anaele 82
News Russia's Military Will Be In Syria For At Least... Jan 25 just a guy i knew 2
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,700 • Total comments across all topics: 278,425,518

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC