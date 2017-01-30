Failed Boston Grand Prix CEO Claims He Was Subject To Extortion, FBI Wiretaps
An investigation into the failed attempt at bringing IndyCar to Boston dropped a majority of the blame and a lot of the financial burden on Boston Grand Prix CEO John Casey back in July. Casey-who is managing his own defense in court, which always ends well-is now claiming he was subjected to extortion and FBI wiretapping.
