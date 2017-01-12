EPA move could set up new fight over CO2

EPA move could set up new fight over CO2

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Automotive News

With just days left in the president's term, the EPA finalized the nation's strict 2022-25 greenhouse gas emission standards for light vehicles, a move that pits the industry against environmental groups and could trigger court or congressional action to undo them. They are the same standards the industry agreed to in 2010, as it sought a harmonized set of federal and state rules on emissions and fuel economy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News There Won't Be A Donald Trump Inaugural License... 5 hr The Parachute Can... 1
V11.00.017 Toyota TIS Techstream Free Download (Feb '16) 18 hr Jdail2002 13
2018 Ford F-150 - New grille, front, headlights... 21 hr VanjaIbanez 1
2020 Ford Bronco 21 hr VanjaIbanez 1
5 cylinder chevy colorado (May '07) Sat Pierre 297
News Reuss: Ignition crisis was GM's change agent Sat Solarman 1
News 5 biggest shocks: What surprised us at the Detr... Fri Christsharians on... 1
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,789 • Total comments across all topics: 277,962,220

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC