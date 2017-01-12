EPA move could set up new fight over CO2
With just days left in the president's term, the EPA finalized the nation's strict 2022-25 greenhouse gas emission standards for light vehicles, a move that pits the industry against environmental groups and could trigger court or congressional action to undo them. They are the same standards the industry agreed to in 2010, as it sought a harmonized set of federal and state rules on emissions and fuel economy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|There Won't Be A Donald Trump Inaugural License...
|5 hr
|The Parachute Can...
|1
|V11.00.017 Toyota TIS Techstream Free Download (Feb '16)
|18 hr
|Jdail2002
|13
|2018 Ford F-150 - New grille, front, headlights...
|21 hr
|VanjaIbanez
|1
|2020 Ford Bronco
|21 hr
|VanjaIbanez
|1
|5 cylinder chevy colorado (May '07)
|Sat
|Pierre
|297
|Reuss: Ignition crisis was GM's change agent
|Sat
|Solarman
|1
|5 biggest shocks: What surprised us at the Detr...
|Fri
|Christsharians on...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC