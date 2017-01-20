Enraged UberEats Driver In Florida Sh...

Enraged UberEats Driver In Florida Shoots Up Pizza Place With BB Gun: Police

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Jalopnik

UberEats says it's able to deliver you "the food you want" at "Uber speed." On Sunday, Florida police say a driver for the ride-hailing service added drive-by shooting to that equation: he reportedly shot up a pizza place in Tampa with a BB gun after getting into an argument with the restaurant's owner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chevrolet Cobalt under investigation for power-... (Feb '10) 1 hr Babygirl 61
OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15) 7 hr pisty10 28
News There Won't Be A Donald Trump Inaugural License... 14 hr Second Amendment ... 3
V11.00.017 Toyota TIS Techstream Free Download (Feb '16) Sun Jdail2002 13
2018 Ford F-150 - New grille, front, headlights... Jan 15 VanjaIbanez 1
2020 Ford Bronco Jan 15 VanjaIbanez 1
5 cylinder chevy colorado (May '07) Jan 14 Pierre 297
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,621 • Total comments across all topics: 278,008,065

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC