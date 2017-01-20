Enraged UberEats Driver In Florida Shoots Up Pizza Place With BB Gun: Police
UberEats says it's able to deliver you "the food you want" at "Uber speed." On Sunday, Florida police say a driver for the ride-hailing service added drive-by shooting to that equation: he reportedly shot up a pizza place in Tampa with a BB gun after getting into an argument with the restaurant's owner.
