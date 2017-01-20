Elio Motors' Future Looks Doubtful Wi...

Elio Motors' Future Looks Doubtful With $100,000 In The Bank And A $123 Million Deficit

Elio Motors, the company that keeps delaying its three-wheeler street car with a price so cheap it's almost too good to be true, may never get one of those cars on the market. If that doesn't come as a surprise to you, this may: Elio says it has about $100,000 in the bank and an over $123 million deficit.

