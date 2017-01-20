Elio Motors' Future Looks Doubtful With $100,000 In The Bank And A $123 Million Deficit
Elio Motors, the company that keeps delaying its three-wheeler street car with a price so cheap it's almost too good to be true, may never get one of those cars on the market. If that doesn't come as a surprise to you, this may: Elio says it has about $100,000 in the bank and an over $123 million deficit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ALL cars-High Mileage Stories (Nov '07)
|Sat
|Ducksworth
|29
|Audi Oil Reset with Xtuner X500 via Android Blu...
|Fri
|eobdtool
|1
|XTUNER-X500 X500 Android System Auto Diagnostic...
|Fri
|eobdtool
|4
|XTOOL iOBD2 Mini OBD2 EOBD Scanner (Jan '16)
|Fri
|car-diagnostic-tool
|15
|OBDSTAR F101 TOYOTA Key Programmer(G chip) All ...
|Jan 6
|Spencer5
|3
|OBDSTAR F101 TOYOTA IMMO Reset Tool Support G ,...
|Jan 6
|Smsmobil
|3
|VXSCAN H90 J2534 Nexiq replacement software dow... (Mar '16)
|Jan 5
|Ambrosio
|3
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC