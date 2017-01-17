EDITORIAL: Dealers must tend to their own profits
In light of last year's record 17.5 million light-vehicle sales in the U.S., it's distressing to see how many brands' dealer council leaders are concerned about their dealers' weak profitability. In interview after interview, which will be published in the NADA Daily during the National Automobile Dealers Association convention Jan. 27-29, the council chiefs bemoan profitability levels that fell in 2016 or that haven't recovered from recent declines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's Military Will Be In Syria For At Least...
|Sat
|RUSSIAs VIETNAM
|1
|Fast & Furious But With The Little Rascals
|Jan 20
|ERIC
|11
|A Better Battery? A Survey of What Might Come a...
|Jan 19
|Solarman
|1
|Chevy Volt leapfrogs Toyota's Prius (Nov '10)
|Jan 18
|glasspilot
|11,771
|Chevrolet Cobalt under investigation for power-... (Feb '10)
|Jan 17
|Babygirl
|61
|OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15)
|Jan 17
|pisty10
|28
|There Won't Be A Donald Trump Inaugural License...
|Jan 17
|Second Amendment ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC