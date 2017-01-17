EDITORIAL: Dealers must tend to their...

EDITORIAL: Dealers must tend to their own profits

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Automotive News

In light of last year's record 17.5 million light-vehicle sales in the U.S., it's distressing to see how many brands' dealer council leaders are concerned about their dealers' weak profitability. In interview after interview, which will be published in the NADA Daily during the National Automobile Dealers Association convention Jan. 27-29, the council chiefs bemoan profitability levels that fell in 2016 or that haven't recovered from recent declines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's Military Will Be In Syria For At Least... Sat RUSSIAs VIETNAM 1
News Fast & Furious But With The Little Rascals Jan 20 ERIC 11
News A Better Battery? A Survey of What Might Come a... Jan 19 Solarman 1
News Chevy Volt leapfrogs Toyota's Prius (Nov '10) Jan 18 glasspilot 11,771
News Chevrolet Cobalt under investigation for power-... (Feb '10) Jan 17 Babygirl 61
OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15) Jan 17 pisty10 28
News There Won't Be A Donald Trump Inaugural License... Jan 17 Second Amendment ... 3
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,149 • Total comments across all topics: 278,175,732

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC