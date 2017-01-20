Dead: Chevrolet SS
One of our favorite cars that no one bought, the Chevrolet SS, is no more after 2017, General Motors North America President Alan Batey told WardsAuto today at the Detroit Auto Show. This coincides with GM ceasing its manufacturing efforts in Australia, where the SS is made, at the end of this year.
