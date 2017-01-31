Dead: Chevrolet Spark EV

Dead: Chevrolet Spark EV

The new 2017 Chevrolet Bolt could be the car that finally launches an EV revolution, but in the meantime, the automaker unceremoniously announced it's going to discontinue the Bolt's sibling, the also-sudden-flash-of-something-named Spark.

