Conspiracy Theory: Is This REALLY The Mid-Engine Corvette - Or A New Cadillac Flagship?
Until recently, the sports car's moniker was thought to be Zora, in the memory of Corvette and racing lover Zora Arkus-Duntov, who helped introduce the small-block V8 engine to the Corvette back in 1955. The latest rumors were talking about not one, but two new Corvettes to arrive in 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoSpies.
Comments
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Craiglist/eBay scam (Mar '12)
|15 hr
|Ldixon617
|175
|'02 Pathfinder, crank - no start.. No spark! ... (Apr '08)
|23 hr
|dennis
|9
|Volvo Vcads 88890180 PTT software Free download (Jan '16)
|Tue
|company
|34
|Chevy touts Bolt as special, but not weird
|Mon
|Holy Silicon Wafer
|1
|DAF VCI Lite (V1) Fully Replace DAF VCI 560 DAF...
|Mon
|babour
|3
|Help with 2002 Honda Odyssey radio code (Oct '07)
|Jan 28
|Victor Anaele
|82
|Russia's Military Will Be In Syria For At Least...
|Jan 25
|just a guy i knew
|2
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC