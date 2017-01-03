Confirmed: Chevrolet SS Dead after 2017 Model Year
It hasn't even been two full weeks, and 2017 has already claimed its first victim. The Chevrolet SS , one of the best modern sleepers on the market, is going the way of the Pontiac G8 after the 2017 model year, as confirmed by General Motors spokeswoman Afaf Farah, who handles global marketing and advertising for the sports sedan.
