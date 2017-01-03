China's Guangzhou still plotting U.S. entry
GAC said last year that it would launch U.S. sales in 2017, but that deadline will not be met. Photo credit: JOHN IRWIN Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., the Chinese automaker that exports vehicles to 14 countries, wants to enter the U.S. "in the near future" -- but not just yet.
Read more at Automotive News.
