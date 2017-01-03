Car and Driver's new 1080p dash cams ...

Car and Driver's new 1080p dash cams offer accident detection, start at $70

Read more: Digital Trends

Dedicated dashboard-mounted cameras are apparently all the rage these days, as evidenced by the three new Car and Driver -branded models that were just announced at CES. The trio of cameras provide a range of prices and features for motorists looking to document their drives, whether just for fun or to provide an objective point of view after an accident or traffic stop.

