Car and Driver's new 1080p dash cams offer accident detection, start at $70
Dedicated dashboard-mounted cameras are apparently all the rage these days, as evidenced by the three new Car and Driver -branded models that were just announced at CES. The trio of cameras provide a range of prices and features for motorists looking to document their drives, whether just for fun or to provide an objective point of view after an accident or traffic stop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Trends.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OBDSTAR F101 TOYOTA Key Programmer(G chip) All ...
|6 hr
|Spencer5
|3
|OBDSTAR F101 TOYOTA IMMO Reset Tool Support G ,...
|6 hr
|Smsmobil
|3
|XTUNER-X500 X500 Android System Auto Diagnostic...
|8 hr
|eobdtool
|3
|VXSCAN H90 J2534 Nexiq replacement software dow... (Mar '16)
|Thu
|Ambrosio
|3
|Free download TL866CS TL866A eeprom programmer ...
|Wed
|Ambrosio
|2
|MVCI echstream verified working on Win 8.1 & WI... (Jan '16)
|Wed
|Ambrosio
|2
|Carprog clone cannot read 24cxx solution (May '16)
|Wed
|Ambrosio
|2
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC