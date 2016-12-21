California DA Office Comes To Its Senses And Drops DUI Charges For...
The Solano County District Attorney's Office decided Wednesday to drop a DUI charge against a Fairfield man who only tested positive for caffeine. The charges were dropped more than 16 months after Joseph Schwab, 36, was pulled over on Interstate 680 near Gold Hill Road as he drove to his Fairfield home.
