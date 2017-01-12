BMW, Mercedes execs plead for more cr...

BMW, Mercedes execs plead for more crossovers

Read more: Automotive News

BMW rolled out its redesigned 5-series sedan at the auto show here last week, and Mercedes-Benz showed its E-class coupe. But both automakers want to get more crossovers into U.S. dealer showrooms, executives said in interviews.

