BMW details plan to build X1 at Dutch contract manufacturer
BMW said it will build its X1 SUV at a Dutch contract manufacturer that also produces some of the automaker's Mini models. X1 production will begin in August at the VDL Nedcar plant in Born, Netherlands, BMW said in a statement Wednesday.
