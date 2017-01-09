BMW committed to new factory in Mexic...

BMW committed to new factory in Mexico, despite warnings from Trump

11 hrs ago Read more: CNN

BMW is sticking with plans to open a new factory in Mexico in 2019 despite warnings from President-elect Donald Trump that he will slap a border tax on cars imported from the country. The German automaker's head of sales and marketing, Ian Robertson, told Richard Quest of CNN that BMW is committed to the factory in Mexico.

