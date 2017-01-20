Before You Buy A New CR-V, Check Out These Luxury Crossovers Under $35,000
Everyone is buying crossovers , and folks are spending some good money on fully loaded models that usually max out around $35,000. But a lot of buyers don't realize there are some great, used luxury models that can be had for that price without giving up much warranty.
