Before You Buy A New CR-V, Check Out ...

Before You Buy A New CR-V, Check Out These Luxury Crossovers Under $35,000

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Jalopnik

Everyone is buying crossovers , and folks are spending some good money on fully loaded models that usually max out around $35,000. But a lot of buyers don't realize there are some great, used luxury models that can be had for that price without giving up much warranty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's Military Will Be In Syria For At Least... 10 hr RUSSIAs VIETNAM 1
News Fast & Furious But With The Little Rascals Fri ERIC 11
News A Better Battery? A Survey of What Might Come a... Thu Solarman 1
News Chevy Volt leapfrogs Toyota's Prius (Nov '10) Jan 18 glasspilot 11,771
News Chevrolet Cobalt under investigation for power-... (Feb '10) Jan 17 Babygirl 61
OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15) Jan 17 pisty10 28
News There Won't Be A Donald Trump Inaugural License... Jan 17 Second Amendment ... 3
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,008 • Total comments across all topics: 278,130,281

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC