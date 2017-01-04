Automakers creep to another sales record for 2016 Consumers continued to abandon cars in favor of spacious vehicles amid low gas prices. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2j5GW1s Americans bought more new vehicles in 2016 than in any previous year, aided by a strong U.S. economy, easy credit and rising discounts, figures released Wednesday show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.