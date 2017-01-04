Automakers creep to another sales record for 2016
Automakers creep to another sales record for 2016 Consumers continued to abandon cars in favor of spacious vehicles amid low gas prices. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2j5GW1s Americans bought more new vehicles in 2016 than in any previous year, aided by a strong U.S. economy, easy credit and rising discounts, figures released Wednesday show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FAQ OBDSTAR F100 Ford/Mazda key programmer (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|car-diagnostic-tool
|7
|How to use VDI2 Commander Make a working BMW key
|1 hr
|car-diagnostic-tool
|1
|2018 Toyota 4Runner
|Tue
|VanjaIbanez
|1
|2017 Maserati Alfieri - The 3.0-liter twin-turb...
|Tue
|VanjaIbanez
|1
|2017 Lucid Air Ã‚Â– a new luxury EV Sedan, the r...
|Tue
|vedadc4d
|3
|What is the most reliable engine ever made? (Aug '08)
|Mon
|Mike
|207
|XTUNER-X500 X500 Android System Auto Diagnostic...
|Jan 1
|My Car repair Park
|2
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC