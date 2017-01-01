Auto sales tally for 2016 will be a squeaker
Auto sales tally for 2016 will be a squeaker No matter how auto sales turn out when they are reported Wednesday, it's going to be a squeaker. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2iSb7sI The auto industry is on the cusp of reporting another record year, perhaps topping 17.5 million new vehicles sold in the U.S. But the numbers are so close that forecasters are divided on the prospect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FAQ OBDSTAR F100 Ford/Mazda key programmer (Jun '16)
|Dec 29
|Andy
|6
|2017 new Brake Fluid Tester FQA:
|Dec 28
|uobd2
|1
|Xhorse the best vvdi2 bmw
|Dec 28
|lalaura
|2
|FVDI 2 FLY OBD Terminator add newfunction
|Dec 28
|uobd2
|1
|OBDSTAR F101 TOYOTA IMMO Reset Tool Support G ,...
|Dec 28
|eobdtool
|2
|What is the most reliable engine ever made? (Aug '08)
|Dec 27
|malaysia man
|206
|BMW E90 oil reset using Xtuner X500 via Android...
|Dec 27
|eobdtool
|1
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC