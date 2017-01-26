Audis, VWs recalled for airbag defects, coolant-pump fire risks

Volkswagen AG is recalling hundreds of thousands of cars and SUVs in the U.S., almost all of them Audi models, to fix two airbag defects and coolant pumps that may overheat and cause fires. The larger of two airbag recalls applies to 234,054 Audi Q5 vehicles from model years 2011 through 2017, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a notice posted Saturday on its website.

