Audis, VWs recalled for airbag defects, coolant-pump fire risks
Volkswagen AG is recalling hundreds of thousands of cars and SUVs in the U.S., almost all of them Audi models, to fix two airbag defects and coolant pumps that may overheat and cause fires. The larger of two airbag recalls applies to 234,054 Audi Q5 vehicles from model years 2011 through 2017, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a notice posted Saturday on its website.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help with 2002 Honda Odyssey radio code (Oct '07)
|8 hr
|Victor Anaele
|82
|Russia's Military Will Be In Syria For At Least...
|Jan 25
|just a guy i knew
|2
|Volvo Vcads 88890180 PTT software Free download (Jan '16)
|Jan 25
|almassite
|32
|Fast & Furious But With The Little Rascals
|Jan 24
|ERIC
|12
|Craiglist/eBay scam (Mar '12)
|Jan 24
|Cbridges19
|173
|Trump's NAFTA revamp may hinge on partners' wil...
|Jan 24
|vs TPP
|1
|A Better Battery? A Survey of What Might Come a...
|Jan 19
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC