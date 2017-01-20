Amazon Is Cranking Up Its Auto Parts Sales To Fight With The Major Chains

Amazon wants to ramp up its car parts business to compete with the big boys like O'Reilly Auto Parts, Autozone, Napa Auto Parts, and Advance Auto Parts, the New York Post The newspaper has it from sources that Amazon has already penned contracts with major car parts suppliers like Federal-Mogul, Robert Bosch, Dorman and Cardone Industries in a quest to jump into the deep end of a $50 billion aftermarket replacement parts industry. Steve Handschuh, the CEO of the Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association, and a man whose hands are never cold, told the site that Amazon could also lay some ink with regional parts distributors, further bringing the hurt to the major brick-and-mortar stores.

