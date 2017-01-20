A u.S.-made Ford Mustang is driven aboard a ship for
The truth behind Trump, the auto industry and Mexico After having been singled out by President Trump, car makers are praying for anonymity Check out this story on pal-item.com: http://usat.ly/2kiQu9I DETROIT -- Automakers used to complain their economic and technological importance were underappreciated, but after having been singled out by President Trump over their foreign operations, car companies already praying for a return to anonymity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palladium-Item.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's Military Will Be In Syria For At Least...
|Jan 21
|RUSSIAs VIETNAM
|1
|Fast & Furious But With The Little Rascals
|Jan 20
|ERIC
|11
|A Better Battery? A Survey of What Might Come a...
|Jan 19
|Solarman
|1
|Chevy Volt leapfrogs Toyota's Prius (Nov '10)
|Jan 18
|glasspilot
|11,771
|Chevrolet Cobalt under investigation for power-... (Feb '10)
|Jan 17
|Babygirl
|61
|OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15)
|Jan 17
|pisty10
|28
|There Won't Be A Donald Trump Inaugural License...
|Jan 17
|Second Amendment ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC