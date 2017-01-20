2018 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Firs...

2018 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid First Drive: Plugging into Performance

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Car and Driver

In the past, it wasn't just powertrains that were hybridized in Porsche's gasoline-electric vehicles-their mission, too, was split between upholding a dynamic pedigree and reducing fuel consumption. But the 918 Spyder hypercar marked a shift in philosophy: Porsche now says hybridization means making kick-ass cars kick more ass, treating the fuel-economy and emissions benefits of electrification as subordinate to boosting performance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Car and Driver.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fast & Furious But With The Little Rascals 17 hr ERIC 11
News A Better Battery? A Survey of What Might Come a... Thu Solarman 1
News Chevy Volt leapfrogs Toyota's Prius (Nov '10) Jan 18 glasspilot 11,771
News Chevrolet Cobalt under investigation for power-... (Feb '10) Jan 17 Babygirl 61
OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15) Jan 17 pisty10 28
News There Won't Be A Donald Trump Inaugural License... Jan 17 Second Amendment ... 3
V11.00.017 Toyota TIS Techstream Free Download (Feb '16) Jan 15 Jdail2002 13
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,487 • Total comments across all topics: 278,107,268

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC