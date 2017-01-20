2018 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid First Drive: Plugging into Performance

In the past, it wasn't just powertrains that were hybridized in Porsche's gasoline-electric vehicles-their mission, too, was split between upholding a dynamic pedigree and reducing fuel consumption. But the 918 Spyder hypercar marked a shift in philosophy: Porsche now says hybridization means making kick-ass cars kick more ass, treating the fuel-economy and emissions benefits of electrification as subordinate to boosting performance.

