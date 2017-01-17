2018 Ford Mustang gets a longer nose,...

2018 Ford Mustang gets a longer nose, fresh new look

4 hrs ago

Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2k1fhTw DETROIT -- Ford has unveiled its face-lifted 2018 Mustang sport coupe, showing off the redone model Tuesday at events in Detroit, New York and Los Angeles. The 2018 Mustang features new LED lights, a lower nose and a new 10-speed automatic transmission, marketing manager Mark Schaller said.

