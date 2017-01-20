2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Shows Its Wide Body And Standard Drag Radials

Teased for the third time in as many weeks since we learned that the company is resurrecting the devilish moniker, Dodge has exposed the rear end of the Challenger SRT Demon. And it's looking good, especially with those massive 315/40 Nitto NT05R tires, front and rear, which have been developed specifically for the muscle car, using "a new compound and specific tire construction", and wrap around the 18x11-inch rims.

