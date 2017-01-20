2018 Dodge Challenger Srt Demon Getting Drag Radials, Wide-body
Last week, Dodge teased all the things it did to reduce weight in the 2018 Challenger SRT Demon , hinting that the new variant weighs at least 200 pounds less than a Challenger Hellcat . We also got a glimpse at the wheels, and noticed that they appear wider than those on a current Hellcat.
