2018 Dodge Challenger Srt Demon Getti...

2018 Dodge Challenger Srt Demon Getting Drag Radials, Wide-body

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Motor Trend

Last week, Dodge teased all the things it did to reduce weight in the 2018 Challenger SRT Demon , hinting that the new variant weighs at least 200 pounds less than a Challenger Hellcat . We also got a glimpse at the wheels, and noticed that they appear wider than those on a current Hellcat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motor Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's Military Will Be In Syria For At Least... Wed just a guy i knew 2
Volvo Vcads 88890180 PTT software Free download (Jan '16) Wed almassite 32
News Fast & Furious But With The Little Rascals Tue ERIC 12
Craiglist/eBay scam (Mar '12) Jan 24 Cbridges19 173
News Trump's NAFTA revamp may hinge on partners' wil... Jan 24 vs TPP 1
News A Better Battery? A Survey of What Might Come a... Jan 19 Solarman 1
News Chevy Volt leapfrogs Toyota's Prius (Nov '10) Jan 18 glasspilot 11,771
5 cylinder chevy colorado (May '07) Jan 14 Pierre 297
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,989 • Total comments across all topics: 278,284,555

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC