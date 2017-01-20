2018 Countryman JCW packs 228 hp into...

2018 Countryman JCW packs 228 hp into not-so-Mini body

As the latest entry in the burgeoning segment of mildly sporty compact crossovers, you can think of Mini's hotter CUV as the vehicle for hot hatch fans who are growing up and now have a family to haul around. Like other members of the JCW lineup, the spicier Countryman uses a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque.

