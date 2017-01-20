2017 Shelby Mustang Super Snake Marks a 50th Anniversary with up to 750 HP

Ford just showed us its upcoming 2018 refresh for the sixth-generation Mustang , but Shelby American isn't done with the 2017 model just yet. To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Carroll Shelby 's original high-performance Super Snake, which was released back in 1967, Shelby American has revived the name for a new version that it claims can do the quarter-mile in less than 11 seconds.

