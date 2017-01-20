2017 Shelby Mustang Super Snake Marks a 50th Anniversary with up to 750 HP
Ford just showed us its upcoming 2018 refresh for the sixth-generation Mustang , but Shelby American isn't done with the 2017 model just yet. To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Carroll Shelby 's original high-performance Super Snake, which was released back in 1967, Shelby American has revived the name for a new version that it claims can do the quarter-mile in less than 11 seconds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Car and Driver.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's Military Will Be In Syria For At Least...
|Sat
|RUSSIAs VIETNAM
|1
|Fast & Furious But With The Little Rascals
|Jan 20
|ERIC
|11
|A Better Battery? A Survey of What Might Come a...
|Jan 19
|Solarman
|1
|Chevy Volt leapfrogs Toyota's Prius (Nov '10)
|Jan 18
|glasspilot
|11,771
|Chevrolet Cobalt under investigation for power-... (Feb '10)
|Jan 17
|Babygirl
|61
|OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15)
|Jan 17
|pisty10
|28
|There Won't Be A Donald Trump Inaugural License...
|Jan 17
|Second Amendment ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC