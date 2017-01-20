2017 Nissan Rogue Sport: The Qashqai Comes to America with a Familiar Badge
Nissan is bringing the European-market Qashqai to the U.S. but has apparently decided that the small crossover's name is too difficult for us Americans to pronounce. As such, it's calling this new offering the Rogue Sport to leverage the name recognition of its best-selling model, the Rogue .
