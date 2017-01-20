2017 Nissan Rogue Sport: The Qashqai ...

2017 Nissan Rogue Sport: The Qashqai Comes to America with a Familiar Badge

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Car and Driver

Nissan is bringing the European-market Qashqai to the U.S. but has apparently decided that the small crossover's name is too difficult for us Americans to pronounce. As such, it's calling this new offering the Rogue Sport to leverage the name recognition of its best-selling model, the Rogue .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Car and Driver.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ALL cars-High Mileage Stories (Nov '07) Sat Ducksworth 29
Audi Oil Reset with Xtuner X500 via Android Blu... Fri eobdtool 1
XTUNER-X500 X500 Android System Auto Diagnostic... Fri eobdtool 4
XTOOL iOBD2 Mini OBD2 EOBD Scanner (Jan '16) Fri car-diagnostic-tool 15
OBDSTAR F101 TOYOTA Key Programmer(G chip) All ... Jan 6 Spencer5 3
OBDSTAR F101 TOYOTA IMMO Reset Tool Support G ,... Jan 6 Smsmobil 3
VXSCAN H90 J2534 Nexiq replacement software dow... (Mar '16) Jan 5 Ambrosio 3
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,275 • Total comments across all topics: 277,735,903

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC