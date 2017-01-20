2017 Kissimmee collector car auction: What we're watching at Mecum's 3,000-car mega sale
Not quite -- on the other side of the country, Mecum's annual Kissimmee, Florida sale exerts a gravitational pull of its own; for its 2017 sale, the Wisconsin-based auction house has drawn a whopping 3,000 vehicles to Osceola Heritage park. We like the feel of Mecum's consignment list, which is deep on American classics, cruisers and muscle cars.
