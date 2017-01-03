1986 Ferrari Testarossa from Miami Vi...

1986 Ferrari Testarossa from Miami Vice heads to auction

If you missed out on Crockett and Tubbs' Ferrari Testarossa when it was offered by Mecum Auctions in 2015 , here's another chance. The 1986 Testarossa used in the third, fourth and fifth seasons of "Miami Vice" i s headed to the auction block again.

