#1 Cochran swims against dealer tide, expands collision repair network
While other franchised dealerships are moving away from body shops, #1 Cochran Automotive Group is diving deeper. The network of 18 dealerships in western Pennsylvania operates six collision repair centers in the region and is preparing to open its seventh early next year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chevy Volt leapfrogs Toyota's Prius (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|glasspilot
|11,771
|Chevrolet Cobalt under investigation for power-... (Feb '10)
|15 hr
|Babygirl
|61
|OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15)
|20 hr
|pisty10
|28
|There Won't Be A Donald Trump Inaugural License...
|Tue
|Second Amendment ...
|3
|V11.00.017 Toyota TIS Techstream Free Download (Feb '16)
|Sun
|Jdail2002
|13
|2018 Ford F-150 - New grille, front, headlights...
|Jan 15
|VanjaIbanez
|1
|2020 Ford Bronco
|Jan 15
|VanjaIbanez
|1
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC