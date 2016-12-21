Volvo raises $532 million in step toward IPO
Geely's Volvo Cars said it had raised 5 billion Swedish crowns in a step toward a listing of the company. A group of Swedish institutional investors had bought newly issued preference shares that would have "an immaterial dilutive effect" on Zhejiang Geely Holdings' current 100 percent ownership.
