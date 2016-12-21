Volkswagen reaches $1 billion agreement to fix, buy back 3.0-liter U.S. diesels

A federal judge said Volkswagen AG has reached an estimated $1 billion agreement for a mix of buybacks and fixes for about 80,000 polluting 3.0-liter diesel VW, Porsche and Audi vehicles as the German automaker works to put a diesel emissions cheating scandal behind it. Cynthia Giles, EPA assistant administrator, estimated that the costs of buybacks, fixes and diesel offsets were about $1 billion, including $225 million going into a trust fund to offset excess diesel emissions.

