Volkswagen agrees to another diesel vehicle emissions scandal buyback The company buy back 20,000 vehicles, repair another 60,000 and invest in the environment. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2i73cvq Volkswagen Group has agreed to buy back about 20,000 polluting 3-liter, 6-cylinder diesel vehicles in the U.S., fix another approximately 60,000 vehicles and pay $225 million in environmental remediation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.