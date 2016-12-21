Uber moves its self-driving cars to A...

Uber moves its self-driving cars to Arizona to escape California regulators

Uber is tired of arguing with California regulators over whether it's allowed under existing laws to test self-driving cars on the streets of San Francisco without a permit. The company has announced it is moving its 16 prototypes across the state line to Phoenix, Arizona.

