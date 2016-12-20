Toyota's hybrid bet in Europe finally...

Toyota's hybrid bet in Europe finally pays off

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Automotive News

For years, Toyota Motor Corp. focused on pushing its hybrid models in Europe, avoiding a diesel-for-diesel competition with market leaders including Volkswagen Group. In the first full year since Volkswagen's emissions scandal threw the German giant into disarray, Toyota is on track for roughly a 40 percent jump in annual sales of gasoline-electric vehicles in Europe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
2017 new Brake Fluid Tester FQA: 20 hr uobd2 1
Xhorse the best vvdi2 bmw 20 hr lalaura 2
FVDI 2 FLY OBD Terminator add newfunction 20 hr uobd2 1
OBDSTAR F101 TOYOTA IMMO Reset Tool Support G ,... Wed eobdtool 2
What is the most reliable engine ever made? (Aug '08) Dec 27 malaysia man 206
BMW E90 oil reset using Xtuner X500 via Android... Dec 27 eobdtool 1
NEW SPEICIAL OBDSTAR F101 Toyota IMMO reset too... Dec 26 eobdtool 1
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,515 • Total comments across all topics: 277,441,571

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC