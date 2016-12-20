Toyota's hybrid bet in Europe finally pays off
For years, Toyota Motor Corp. focused on pushing its hybrid models in Europe, avoiding a diesel-for-diesel competition with market leaders including Volkswagen Group. In the first full year since Volkswagen's emissions scandal threw the German giant into disarray, Toyota is on track for roughly a 40 percent jump in annual sales of gasoline-electric vehicles in Europe.
