Three Pro Drifters Go Sideways in Russia

Three Pro Drifters Go Sideways in Russia

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Motor Trend

In the latest creation by Donut Media, an abandoned Soviet-era missile base in Latvia serves as a playground for professional drifters Ryan Tuerck, Kristaps Bluss, and Matt Powers, who are wearing region-appropriate attire. According to the group, the trio used an E92 M3 with a supercharged V-8 making 800 hp, an E46 M3 that develops 950 hp from another supercharged V-8, and a twin-turbocharged V-8 350Z at the bottom with just under 800 hp.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motor Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
obdstar x300 dp Fri eobdtool 3
mpps v18 Fri BMWICOM 18
Renault CAN Clip Diagnostic interface software... Fri eobdtool 2
OBDSTAR F101 TOYOTA G Key Programmer With IMMO ... Thu uobd2 2
OBDSTAR F101 TOYOTA Key Programmer(G chip) All ... Thu car-diagnostic-tool 1
OBDSTAR Toyota 4D and G Immo Reset Tool F101 Thu Ambrosio 1
5 cylinder chevy colorado (May '07) Thu Chris 295
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,028 • Total comments across all topics: 277,308,975

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC