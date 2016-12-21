Three Pro Drifters Go Sideways in Russia

In the latest creation by Donut Media, an abandoned Soviet-era missile base in Latvia serves as a playground for professional drifters Ryan Tuerck, Kristaps Bluss, and Matt Powers, who are wearing region-appropriate attire. According to the group, the trio used an E92 M3 with a supercharged V-8 making 800 hp, an E46 M3 that develops 950 hp from another supercharged V-8, and a twin-turbocharged V-8 350Z at the bottom with just under 800 hp.

