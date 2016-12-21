This Mad Genius Built The Strangest-R...

This Mad Genius Built The Strangest-Running BMW You Have Ever Seen

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Jalopnik

There's a reason why I'm not even mad at this dude building the visually worst-running BMW I've ever laid eyes on. It actually has to be one of the most ambitious engine builds I've heard of.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
obdstar x300 dp Fri eobdtool 3
mpps v18 Fri BMWICOM 18
Renault CAN Clip Diagnostic interface software... Fri eobdtool 2
OBDSTAR F101 TOYOTA G Key Programmer With IMMO ... Thu uobd2 2
OBDSTAR F101 TOYOTA Key Programmer(G chip) All ... Thu car-diagnostic-tool 1
OBDSTAR Toyota 4D and G Immo Reset Tool F101 Thu Ambrosio 1
5 cylinder chevy colorado (May '07) Thu Chris 295
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,028 • Total comments across all topics: 277,308,956

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC