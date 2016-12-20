The VW Varok: A transforming shooting brake that hatch fans will love
Next Gallery: The Mercedes Benz S Class Coupe Night Edition For when a normal S Class just doesnt cut it>> Next Gallery: The Mercedes Benz S Class Coupe Night Edition For when a normal S Class just doesnt cut it The ute might have faded from our roads long ago, but Australians are still fans of this laid-back body style even though the market is rapidly turning to American-style pickup trucks. Ute production is mostly down to just Holden and Ford models at this point, but a pair of former Volkswagen interns have imagined what a ute from Wolfsburg would look like.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OBDSTAR F101 TOYOTA IMMO Reset Tool Support G ,...
|9 hr
|eobdtool
|2
|What is the most reliable engine ever made? (Aug '08)
|Tue
|malaysia man
|206
|BMW E90 oil reset using Xtuner X500 via Android...
|Tue
|eobdtool
|1
|NEW SPEICIAL OBDSTAR F101 Toyota IMMO reset too...
|Mon
|eobdtool
|1
|obdstar x300 dp
|Mon
|eobdtool
|4
|Which BMW diagnostic tool is suitable for you?
|Sun
|car-diagnostic-tool
|2
|OBDSTAR F101 TOYOTA Key Programmer(G chip) All ...
|Sun
|car-diagnostic-tool
|2
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC