The Tesla Model X Unlocked One Hell Of An Awesome Christmas Easter Egg
Ever since Tesla's range of cars made it possible to do updates over the air, we've all been wondering what the company who invented Ludicrous mode would slot into their cars as unlockable Easter eggs. Today, we might finally have an answer, and it's the most amazing thing I've personally ever seen a Tesla do.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|obdstar x300 dp
|Fri
|eobdtool
|3
|mpps v18
|Fri
|BMWICOM
|18
|Renault CAN Clip Diagnostic interface software...
|Fri
|eobdtool
|2
|OBDSTAR F101 TOYOTA G Key Programmer With IMMO ...
|Thu
|uobd2
|2
|OBDSTAR F101 TOYOTA Key Programmer(G chip) All ...
|Thu
|car-diagnostic-tool
|1
|OBDSTAR Toyota 4D and G Immo Reset Tool F101
|Thu
|Ambrosio
|1
|5 cylinder chevy colorado (May '07)
|Dec 22
|Chris
|295
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC