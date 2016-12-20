Takata nears $1 billion criminal sett...

Takata nears $1 billion criminal settlement with U.S.

18 hrs ago Read more: AutoWeek

Auto supplier and airbag maker Takata is expected to reach a settlement with U.S. federal prosecutors in relation to allegations of criminal wrongdoing in the company's handling of its massive airbag inflator recall , The Wall Street Journal reports. The settlement could include an admission of criminal misconduct in addition to a penalty of up to $1 billion, with the settlement expected to be formalized as soon as January 2017.

Chicago, IL

