Study: 60 Percent of U.S. Drivers Haven't Heard of-Or Know Little about-Electric Cars

Electric cars are still struggling to gain acceptance in the marketplace, and public perception is not keeping pace with developments, according to a new study. The survey of 2557 Americans asked, "Which of the following best describes your knowledge of electric vehicles?" About 60 percent picked the multiple-choice answers "I've never heard of electric vehicles" or "I've heard of electric vehicles but I don't know much about them."

