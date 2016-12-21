PHOTOS: Grandfather-grandson project
Dick Spears and his grandson teamed up to restore this 1951 International Harvester half-ton pickup, which has been in the family for 60 years. Kevin Rush did the body work and repainted the old truck in the correct Desert Tan color.
