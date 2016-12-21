Panasonic to invest more than $256 mi...

Panasonic to invest more than $256 million in Tesla's U.S. plant for solar cells

Read more: Automotive News

Panasonic Corp. plans to invest more than $256 million in a New York production facility of Elon Musk's Tesla Motors to make photovoltaic cells and modules, deepening a partnership of the two companies. Japan's Panasonic, which has been retreating from low-margin consumer electronics to focus more on automotive components and other businesses targeting corporate clients, will make the investment in Tesla's factory in Buffalo, N.Y. The U.S. electric car maker is making a long-term purchase commitment from Panasonic as part of the deal, besides providing factory buildings and infrastructure.

Chicago, IL

