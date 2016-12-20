Nissan P35: The Bitter History Of A V12 Race Car That Wasn't
This is the 1992 Nissan P35. It had an in-house V12 engine built for endurance racing but also to the qualifications of Formula 1, as was the standard for the World Sportscar Championship starting in 1991.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Comments
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NEW SPEICIAL OBDSTAR F101 Toyota IMMO reset too...
|4 hr
|eobdtool
|1
|obdstar x300 dp
|4 hr
|eobdtool
|4
|Which BMW diagnostic tool is suitable for you?
|9 hr
|car-diagnostic-tool
|2
|OBDSTAR F101 TOYOTA Key Programmer(G chip) All ...
|9 hr
|car-diagnostic-tool
|2
|XTUNER E3 Vpecker Easydiag Diagnostic Tool Veh...
|10 hr
|car-diagnostic-tool
|1
|mpps v18
|Dec 23
|BMWICOM
|18
|Renault CAN Clip Diagnostic interface software...
|Dec 23
|eobdtool
|2
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC