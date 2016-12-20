NHTSA Probes 2007-2009 Ford Fusions f...

NHTSA Probes 2007-2009 Ford Fusions for Brake Issues

17 hrs ago Read more: Motor Trend

U.S. regulators are investigating certain 2007-2009 Ford Fusions and Mercury Milans due to complaints of poor braking behavior. A total of 141 complaints have been filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Chicago, IL

