NHTSA Probes 2007-2009 Ford Fusions for Brake Issues
U.S. regulators are investigating certain 2007-2009 Ford Fusions and Mercury Milans due to complaints of poor braking behavior. A total of 141 complaints have been filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Motor Trend.
Comments
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OBDSTAR F101 TOYOTA IMMO Reset Tool Support G ,...
|11 hr
|eobdtool
|2
|What is the most reliable engine ever made? (Aug '08)
|Tue
|malaysia man
|206
|BMW E90 oil reset using Xtuner X500 via Android...
|Tue
|eobdtool
|1
|NEW SPEICIAL OBDSTAR F101 Toyota IMMO reset too...
|Mon
|eobdtool
|1
|obdstar x300 dp
|Mon
|eobdtool
|4
|Which BMW diagnostic tool is suitable for you?
|Sun
|car-diagnostic-tool
|2
|OBDSTAR F101 TOYOTA Key Programmer(G chip) All ...
|Sun
|car-diagnostic-tool
|2
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC