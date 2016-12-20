Lyft Driver Charged In Stabbing Shouldn't Have Been Eligible To Even Work
In a month where ride-sharing companies almost considered leaving a state entirely over background check policies, this latest incident is likely to reignite questions about the companies' own efforts: A Boston Lyft driver who's accused of stabbing a passenger on Christmas Day had a prior conviction that, according to Lyft's background check standards, should've made her ineligible to drive for the company. Kiona Thomas, 25, was previously convicted for possession of a class B substance and resisting arrest in 2010.
