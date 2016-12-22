Volkswagen attorneys and lawyers negotiating on behalf of consumers are set to provide a federal judge with updates regarding their progress in finalizing compensation for owners of 3-liter diesel vehicles. Judge warns VW owners not to strip diesel cars for buybacks Volkswagen attorneys and lawyers negotiating on behalf of consumers are set to provide a federal judge with updates regarding their progress in finalizing compensation for owners of 3-liter diesel vehicles.

